Match ends, Hungary 1, Germany 1.
Germany came back from a goal down to draw against hosts Hungary in the Nations League.
The visitors, undefeated in 12 games under Hansi Flick, needed a ninth-minute equaliser from Jonas Hofmann to earn a point.
Hungary opened the scoring when Zsolt Nagy drove a shot past Manuel Neuer after the German goalkeeper had parried the ball into his path.
Germany sit third in Group A3 behind Hungary and leaders Italy.
Flick's side, who have now drawn their last four consecutive matches 1-1, were jolted into action as the hosts took a surprise lead.
However, after Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Hofmann had scored his third goal in four matches they struggled in front of goal despite monopolising possession.
Chelsea's Timo Werner failed to make an impact alongside club colleague Kai Havertz, with both withdrawn before the end.
Hungary ended the contest with six more efforts on target than the visitors.
Line-ups
Hungary
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1GulácsiBooked at 86mins
- 2Lang
- 6Orban
- 4Szalai
- 5Fiola
- 8Nagy
- 17StylesSubstituted forVécseiat 87'minutes
- 18NagySubstituted forNegoat 70'minutes
- 20SallaiBooked at 17minsSubstituted forGazdagat 76'minutes
- 10Szoboszlai
- 9SzalaiSubstituted forÁdámat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Kecskés
- 7Nego
- 11Sallói
- 12Dibusz
- 13Schön
- 14Bolla
- 15Baráth
- 16Gazdag
- 19Ádám
- 21Vancsa
- 22Szappanos
- 23Vécsei
Germany
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Kehrer
- 15Süle
- 23SchlotterbeckBooked at 36mins
- 18HofmannSubstituted forNmechaat 85'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGündoganat 69'minutes
- 3Raum
- 7HavertzSubstituted forAdeyemiat 85'minutes
- 14MusialaSubstituted forBrandtat 78'minutes
- 9WernerSubstituted forMüllerat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Stach
- 4Tah
- 10Adeyemi
- 11Nmecha
- 12Trapp
- 13Müller
- 16Klostermann
- 17Henrichs
- 19Sané
- 20Brandt
- 21Gündogan
- 22Baumann
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hungary 1, Germany 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Martin Ádám (Hungary) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Julian Brandt (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dániel Gazdag (Hungary).
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Post update
Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hungary. Bálint Vécsei replaces Callum Styles.
Booking
Péter Gulácsi (Hungary) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Karim Adeyemi replaces Kai Havertz.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Lukas Nmecha replaces Jonas Hofmann.
Post update
Foul by David Raum (Germany).
Post update
Loic Nego (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Ádám (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Loic Nego with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dániel Gazdag (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.
Post update
Hand ball by Callum Styles (Hungary).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Thomas Müller replaces Timo Werner.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Jamal Musiala.