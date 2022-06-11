Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A4
NetherlandsNetherlands2PolandPoland2

Netherlands 2-2 Poland: Memphis Depay misses late penalty after Dutch fightback

Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay is the first player to miss three penalties for the Netherlands

Memphis Depay missed an added-time penalty as Netherlands fell short of completing a famous fightback in a Nations League draw against Poland.

Louis van Gaal's side dominated for long periods but fell behind to Matty Cash's angled drive from 20 yards.

Przemyslaw Frankowski then beat the Dutch offside trap to tee up a tap in for Piotr Zielinski to extend the Poles' lead just after the break.

But Davy Klaassen prodded in for the hosts before Denzel Dumfries levelled.

And after appearing to be in serious trouble, the Dutch almost made it three wins from three in their Nations League campaign when Cash was adjudged to have handled late on after a VAR check.

However, Barcelona forward Depay sliced his penalty and saw it deflect away off the right post.

Ajax midfielder Klaassen had earlier sparked the home side's recovery, expertly steering in a deflected cross from club team-mate Daley Blind, while Inter Milan right-back Dumfries found the right corner after being played in by Depay.

It was no more than the hosts deserved, with Blind and Depay both also spurning other excellent opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Flekken
  • 2TimberSubstituted forTezeat 65'minutes
  • 6de Vrij
  • 5Aké
  • 22Dumfries
  • 11BerghuisBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 65'minutes
  • 14KlaassenSubstituted forGakpoat 65'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 87mins
  • 17Blind
  • 7BergwijnBooked at 63minsSubstituted forWeghorstat 77'minutes
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 1Cillessen
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4Martins Indi
  • 8Til
  • 9Gakpo
  • 12Teze
  • 15Hateboer
  • 16Malacia
  • 18Schouten
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Scherpen

Poland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12SkorupskiBooked at 63mins
  • 2Cash
  • 5BednarekBooked at 20mins
  • 4Kiwior
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 10KrychowiakBooked at 16mins
  • 6GóralskiSubstituted forZurkowskiat 58'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 7FrankowskiSubstituted forGlikat 84'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiBooked at 83mins
  • 21Zalewski
  • 23Piatek

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Wieteska
  • 8Linetty
  • 9Placheta
  • 11Swiderski
  • 13Michalak
  • 14Klich
  • 15Glik
  • 16Puchacz
  • 17Zurkowski
  • 19Szymanski
  • 22Grabara
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 2, Poland 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Poland 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Szymon Zurkowski following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Poland).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cody Gakpo with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Netherlands 2, Poland 2. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) hits the right post with a right footed shot.

  10. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Netherlands.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Matthew Cash (Poland) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.

  13. Booking

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Szymon Zurkowski (Poland) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Teze (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Teze (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Kamil Glik replaces Przemyslaw Frankowski.

  18. Booking

    Piotr Zielinski (Poland) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan32104137
2Slovakia32012116
3Belarus302112-12
4Azerbaijan301203-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia3300122109
2North Macedonia311134-14
3Bulgaria302147-32
4Gibraltar301217-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32014316
2Austria31115324
3Croatia311124-24
4France302134-12

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel21104314
2Iceland20203302
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33008269
2Moldova31114404
3Andorra311124-24
4Liechtenstein300315-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31203215
2Hungary31113304
3Germany30303303
4England302112-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32108447
2Belgium31118624
3Poland311159-44
4Wales301235-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey3300120129
2Luxembourg32013216
3Faroe Islands310226-43
4Lithuania3003110-90

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32107167
2Spain31204315
3Czech Rep311145-14
4Switzerland300317-60

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia32015236
3Sweden31023303
4Slovenia301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze31203215
2Finland31113214
3Montenegro31113304
4Romania310213-23

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta21013213
3San Marino200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22004046
2R. of Ireland31023213
3Scotland210123-13
4Armenia310215-43

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33005059
2Kosovo32015326
3Northern Ireland301224-21
4Cyprus301205-51
View full UEFA Nations League tables

