Brennan Johnson's goal against Belgium was allowed after a VAR check

Nations League: Netherlands v Wales Venue: Stadium Feijenoord, Rotterdam Date: Tuesday, 14 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 23:05 BST and later on demand

Wales manager Rob Page has described Brennan Johnson as a "wonderful talent" after the forward scored a late equaliser against Belgium.

The goal, his first at international level, came with just five minutes to play, as Wales earned a first point in the top tier of the Nations League.

It has been a whirlwind couple weeks for the 21-year-old, who also secured promotion to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest in May.

"There's more to come," said Page.

"He's a wonderful talent, I'm looking forward to watching him in the Premier League next season and watching him grow with us.

"Every time he comes on he impresses and shows his worth, he's deserved his goal and he's got a lot more to come."

Johnson's strike into the bottom corner was originally ruled as offside, as Wales looked set to suffer a third defeat in three Nations League games.

But VAR intervened, and Johnson was able to celebrate a first goal for his country.

"We chatted with him yesterday and showed him clips on where he can improve and get better," added Page.

"When players play a certain way at club level, that's not necessarily how we want to play, it is about him being adaptable, there was nothing about making him a better player from a technical point of view.

"It's about giving him the most opportunities to create chances."

Wales now travel to the Netherlands for their last of five international games in just over two weeks, and Johnson will be in line to feature once again.

"When Brennan comes on, depending on if we chasing the game or not, I think he can drop into that 10 role like Gareth [Bale] does," said Page.

"He's done that for Nottingham Forest, but his main asset for me is his pace over the top.

"No defender in world football that would want to see Brennan Johnson coming on with 15 minutes to go."