Richarlison: Tottenham sign Brazil forward from Everton in deal worth £60m

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Brazil forward Richarlison
Richarlison joined Everton from Watford in 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton on a five-year deal believed to be worth £60m.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and provided five assists as he helped Everton avoid relegation last season.

He scored 43 goals in 135 league appearances for the Toffees after joining from Watford in July 2018.

The Hornets had signed Richarlison for £11.5m from Brazilian side Fluminense in 2017.

Playing either as a wide attacker or central striker, Richarlison finished as Everton's joint-top scorer across all competitions in his opening two seasons on Merseyside, reaching double figures in three of the four seasons he spent with them.

He made his senior international debut for Brazil in September 2018 as a second-half substitute in their 2-0 win over the United States and has gone on to make 36 appearances, scoring 14 goals.

In 2019, he was named in the 23-man squad for the Copa America and scored in the final as Brazil won the tournament for the first time since 2007.

He also played at the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with five goals as his side won gold.

Tottenham have brought in the forward as they prepare for a season in which they have qualified for the Champions League.

They have already signed England goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer after the 34-year-old left Southampton, as well as Croatian winger Ivan Perisic on a free transfer from Inter Milan and Brighton and Mali defender Yves Bissouma.

In a statement, Everton thanked Richarlison for his service and commitment during his time with the club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

198 comments

  • Comment posted by dvt, today at 09:32

    As a Forest fan looking to survive our first season back, seeing Everton considerably weakened is great news...!!

    • Reply posted by Kmelx, today at 09:51

      Kmelx replied:
      To be fair though Richarlison leaving, leaves the very real possibility that Anthony Gordon will improve substantially...he had clearly been picking up the worst elements of Richarlison's game, diving like he was looking to qualify for the Olympics every time he came near the box etc.

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 09:35

    One of the worst cheats in the Premier League atm, if he isn't flying into tackles like a madman, he's rolling on the floor like he's been shot, whenever someone comes within 15 yards of him.

    £60 million for him is an astonishing waste of money.

    • Reply posted by Sydney Carton, today at 09:36

      Sydney Carton replied:
      You've just described roughly 75% of PL players

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 09:38

    Potentially a fantastic deal. Potentially a disaster. Let's hope it is his football skill and not his diving skills that the media talk about.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 09:56

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Kind of sad Spurs have signed this guy.

      As a neutral, I've always enjoyed the way Spurs try to play but this guy (as mentioned elsewhere) has proven himself time and time again to be one of the biggest cheats in the PL. Spent more time last season rolling about on the ground than he did putting the ball anywhere near the net.

      Won't be hoping for Spurs to do well while he's there...

  • Comment posted by avalon, today at 09:34

    Don't understand this deal and certainly not for the money involved. I appreciate we need depth but I just feel he could have a negative impact. I do however have to accept that Mr Conte knows what he's doing far above any level I do and his transfer dealings so far have been spot on.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 09:38

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      How do you know Conte was involved? Spurs' transfers so far have been a strange selection - almost like they're playing spin the wheel. Do any of them improve the team? No. More bodies is all it is.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 09:35

    Apparently, he likes the smell of the spurs grass best! Not the worst player in the world but would be better if he put his face straight & stopped flinging himself to the ground pretending to be injured all the time!

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 09:43

      the peoples poet replied:
      Everton FFP breaches should have seen them relegated even with this 60 million fee.

  • Comment posted by Ramalamadingdong, today at 09:37

    Talented player who works hard. Along with Pickford and Gordon kept Everton in the Premier League. If Conte can manage his temperament he could prove a bargain.

  • Comment posted by cojomo, today at 09:32

    Seems like a good deal for an established Brazilian international as opposed to £100m for Grealish who is an England impact substitute (when defenders are knackered) at best.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 09:40

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      I don't like him that much but I would rather Grealish in the squad than Richarlison. He'll try hard for a few games, then as soon as he is benched the massive sulk will come out.

  • Comment posted by Belsonio, today at 09:41

    Brilliant player. Great ability. Runs for 90 minutes. Has to sort out the play acting, it's an embarraasment

  • Comment posted by AVG, today at 09:41

    The groundsmen will need to work very hard next season to fill all the dents on the turf

  • Comment posted by see you next wednesday, today at 09:40

    Why not rename Spurs' ground as the Tom Daley Stadium?

    • Reply posted by Tenacious Me, today at 09:46

      Tenacious Me replied:
      Why? Shouldn't you be at School?

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 09:53

    "The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and provided five assists as he helped Everton avoid relegation last season"
    should read
    The 25-year-old only managed 10 goals and five assists contributing to Everton ending up in a relegation battle last season

  • Comment posted by LovelyJubbly, today at 09:42

    Is no one going to point out that

    "Last year he was named in the 23-man squad for the delayed 2020 Copa America and scored in the final as Brazil won the tournament for the first time since 2007."

    is incorrect? Argentina won the Copa America last year, and Brazil won it in 2019.

    • Reply posted by gudwin, today at 09:44

      gudwin replied:
      Come on it's the BBC, whatever they say the opposite is usually true.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 09:33

    Still seems overpriced to me, given Everton need to sell and Richarlison hasn't exactly set the league alight the last 2 seasons, but I trust that Conte knows a little bit more about football than I do.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 09:32

    Great signing for Spurs which will complete their front 3.

    In a sensational multi-million coup, Levy has announced they will have a new kit manufacturer from next season.

    Speedo will be taking over.
    A spokesman for Speedo said. "Who better to represent our brand than the best 3 in the business".....more to follow

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 09:45

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Congratulations on your copy and paste skills! Definitely haven't seen this hilarious joke anywhere before...

  • Comment posted by Desk droid 3000, today at 09:31

    COYS!!!!

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 09:48

    Everton had to do something by close of play on 30th June as Everton where £267Million over the £105Million FFP ALLOWANCE. The BS are still trying to claim the deficit is down to the pandemic...

    Self proclaimed 'peoples club'?

    • Reply posted by drogsbreath, today at 09:52

      drogsbreath replied:
      No Club is immune from financial mis-management. Everton tried to buy their way out of problems on the pitch and got themselves in debt. Something had to be done and if they got £50m + for Richarlison then well done them because he isn't worth that much.

  • Comment posted by diggle, today at 09:42

    Conte will make this guy a superstar ⭐

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 09:44

      Bloomoon replied:
      He’ll either make or break him. Thumbs up for make, thumbs down for break

  • Comment posted by acunningstunt, today at 09:41

    its the same non spurs fans commenting on spurs threads.....weird?!

    • Reply posted by D73, today at 09:48

      D73 replied:
      It's a BBC thread which means its open to anyone, I'm assuming you've never commented on a story about a player from a club other than your own?

  • Comment posted by Newsense, today at 09:39

    Spurs' trophy cabinet may still be barren but their physio room will have another addition with the arrival of Richarlison.

    • Reply posted by MeowMeow, today at 09:53

      MeowMeow replied:
      How did you work that out, then? In 4 seasons, he played 135 league games for Everton. Out of 152 PL games, he only missed 17...

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 09:39

    Best diver and play actor in the Premiership

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 09:46

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Very debatable, there's a huge list.

