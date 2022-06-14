Last updated on .From the section Premier League

It looks like there is going to be plenty of money spent in the Premier League this summer - with Darwin Nunez's £64m move to Liverpool the most expensive so far.

Manchester City have also splashed out with the £51.2m capture of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, while plenty of other big moves are being talked about elsewhere.

But where does Nunez's move from Benfica leave him in the list of the Premier League's most expensive signings? Take our quiz to find out.

Can you name the most expensive Premier League transfers How to play Score: 0 / 15 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 15 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Players 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Give up!