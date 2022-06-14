Quiz: Who are the Premier League's most expensive signings?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
It looks like there is going to be plenty of money spent in the Premier League this summer - with Darwin Nunez's £64m move to Liverpool the most expensive so far.
Manchester City have also splashed out with the £51.2m capture of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, while plenty of other big moves are being talked about elsewhere.
But where does Nunez's move from Benfica leave him in the list of the Premier League's most expensive signings? Take our quiz to find out.
Can you name the most expensive Premier League transfers
|Rank
|Hint
|Players
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
