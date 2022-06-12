Match ends, Switzerland 1, Portugal 0.
Haris Seferovic scored the fastest goal in the Nations League's short history to give Switzerland victory over Portugal in Group A2.
The Benfica forward headed in after just 55 seconds in Geneva to get the hosts off the mark in this campaign.
Seferovic dragged another effort wide in the second half but Switzerland needed goalkeeper Jonas Omlin on form.
He saved from Danilo Pereira, made a smart stop to deny Goncalo Guedes and thwarted Bernardo Silva's from range.
Joao Cancelo curled over and Diogo Jota's header was also saved by Omlin as Portugal - without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested - tried and failed to pull level.
They slip to second in the standings after Spain's victory over the Czech Republic.
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-3
- 12OmlinBooked at 80mins
- 3WidmerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSteffenat 45'minutes
- 5Akanji
- 4Elvedi
- 13RodríguezSubstituted forStergiouat 79'minutes
- 8Freuler
- 10Xhaka
- 15SowSubstituted forAebischerat 79'minutes
- 23ShaqiriSubstituted forOkaforat 22'minutes
- 9Seferovic
- 7EmboloSubstituted forZuberat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sommer
- 2Stergiou
- 6Frei
- 11Steffen
- 14Zuber
- 16Amdouni
- 17Okafor
- 18Cömert
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Aebischer
- 21Mvogo
- 22Schär
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rui Patrício
- 20CanceloBooked at 59mins
- 3Pepe
- 13DaniloBooked at 13mins
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 11VitinhaSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 62'minutes
- 18NevesSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 82'minutes
- 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forNunesat 74'minutes
- 16OtávioSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 45'minutes
- 9André Silva
- 15da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forJotaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dalot
- 4Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 5Veiga Teixeira Carmo
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 7da Luz Horta
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 12Dantas da Silva
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 21Jota
- 22Meireles Costa
- 23Nunes
- Referee:
- Fran Jovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland 1, Portugal 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Renato Steffen.
Post update
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Post update
Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Horta.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pepe (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nico Elvedi.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Nunes (Portugal).
Post update
Michel Aebischer (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ricardo Horta (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Renato Steffen.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Ricardo Horta replaces Rúben Neves.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Booking
Jonas Omlin (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Michel Aebischer replaces Djibril Sow.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Leonidas Stergiou replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.