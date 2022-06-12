Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
SwitzerlandSwitzerland1PortugalPortugal0

Switzerland 1-0 Portugal: Haris Seferovic scores fastest Nations League goal

Last updated on .From the section Football

Haris Seferovic
Seferovic became the first player to score for Switzerland inside a minute since Alain Sutter in 1988

Haris Seferovic scored the fastest goal in the Nations League's short history to give Switzerland victory over Portugal in Group A2.

The Benfica forward headed in after just 55 seconds in Geneva to get the hosts off the mark in this campaign.

Seferovic dragged another effort wide in the second half but Switzerland needed goalkeeper Jonas Omlin on form.

He saved from Danilo Pereira, made a smart stop to deny Goncalo Guedes and thwarted Bernardo Silva's from range.

Joao Cancelo curled over and Diogo Jota's header was also saved by Omlin as Portugal - without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested - tried and failed to pull level.

They slip to second in the standings after Spain's victory over the Czech Republic.

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12OmlinBooked at 80mins
  • 3WidmerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSteffenat 45'minutes
  • 5Akanji
  • 4Elvedi
  • 13RodríguezSubstituted forStergiouat 79'minutes
  • 8Freuler
  • 10Xhaka
  • 15SowSubstituted forAebischerat 79'minutes
  • 23ShaqiriSubstituted forOkaforat 22'minutes
  • 9Seferovic
  • 7EmboloSubstituted forZuberat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Stergiou
  • 6Frei
  • 11Steffen
  • 14Zuber
  • 16Amdouni
  • 17Okafor
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Aebischer
  • 21Mvogo
  • 22Schär

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 20CanceloBooked at 59mins
  • 3Pepe
  • 13DaniloBooked at 13mins
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 11VitinhaSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 62'minutes
  • 18NevesSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 82'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forNunesat 74'minutes
  • 16OtávioSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 45'minutes
  • 9André Silva
  • 15da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forJotaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dalot
  • 4Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 5Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 7da Luz Horta
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 12Dantas da Silva
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 21Jota
  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 23Nunes
Referee:
Fran Jovic

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland 1, Portugal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland 1, Portugal 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Renato Steffen.

  5. Post update

    Foul by André Silva (Portugal).

  6. Post update

    Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Horta.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pepe (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nico Elvedi.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Nunes (Portugal).

  13. Post update

    Michel Aebischer (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ricardo Horta (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Renato Steffen.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Ricardo Horta replaces Rúben Neves.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

  18. Booking

    Jonas Omlin (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Michel Aebischer replaces Djibril Sow.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Leonidas Stergiou replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey3300120129
2Luxembourg32013216
3Faroe Islands310226-43
4Lithuania3003110-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33008269
2Moldova31114404
3Andorra311124-24
4Liechtenstein300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32014316
2Austria31115324
3Croatia311124-24
4France302134-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32108447
2Belgium31118624
3Poland311159-44
4Wales301235-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22004046
2R. of Ireland31023213
3Scotland210123-13
4Armenia310215-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Cyprus402227-52
4Northern Ireland402246-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze31203215
2Finland31113214
3Montenegro31113304
4Romania310213-23

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31203215
2Hungary31113304
3Germany30303303
4England302112-12

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel21104314
2Iceland20203302
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan32104137
2Slovakia32012116
3Belarus302112-12
4Azerbaijan301203-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories