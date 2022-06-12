Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Dunne has impressed for QPR since joining the Championship side from Burnley last summer

Jimmy Dunne has been called up by the Republic of Ireland for Tuesday's Nations League game against Ukraine.

The uncapped Queens Park Rangers defender, 24, has been drafted in with Shane Duffy and John Egan both set to miss the game in Poland.

Duffy is suspended while Egan has withdrawn from the squad due to family reasons.

Dunne, who has two Republic Under-21 caps, made 43 appearances for QPR last season, scoring three goals.

Having started his career with St Kevin's Boys in Dublin, he spent nine years in Manchester United's academy before moving to Burnley.

After several loan spells away from Turf Moor, Dunne made three Premier League appearances for the Clarets during the 2020-21 season before joining QPR last summer.

The Republic are hoping to end the international window with back-to-back wins having followed defeats by Armenia and Ukraine with an impressive victory over Scotland in Dublin on Saturday.