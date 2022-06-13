Michael Duff led Cheltenham Town to the League Two title in 2020-21

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff is leaving the club to take over at League One rivals Barnsley, reports BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

The Robins have confirmed Duff would be leaving the club after four years in charge "to pursue a new opportunity".

Duff led the Robins to the League Two title in 2020-21 and the club's highest-ever league finish last season.

Barnsley were relegated back to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship last season.

"Although not entirely unexpected, this is a blow for Cheltenham, who have seen the club stabilise and then grow under Duff's leadership," BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Cheltenham reporter Peter Matthews said.

"Unsurprisingly, Duff was a target for a number of clubs. Cheltenham now will be working very quickly to activate the shortlist they've already drawn up to try to find the successor."

Cheltenham chairman Michael Bloxham said it was "a disappointing day" for the club as Duff had "done such a tremendous job for us".

"Michael made it clear to us that it was a very difficult decision for him," Bloxham told the club website. external-link "We did all we could to try and keep him at the club but ultimately this new opportunity is one that he feels it right for him at this stage of his career.

"I know it would not have been an easy decision to arrive at because Michael has built up a very special bond with our club and his family all live locally so it will be a big wrench for him to leave but as an ambitious young manager, we completely respect his decision."

Duff is set to become Barnsley's sixth manager in less than three years.

After Daniel Stendel left in October 2019, Gerhard Struber took over and helped the Tykes avoid relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season.

Valerian Ismael then led the South Yorkshire club to the play-offs the following season, where they lost to Swansea City in the semi-finals, before leaving for West Brom.

His replacement Markus Schopp lasted barely four months and Poya Asbaghi was unable to arrest the slide last season as Barnsley finished with only six wins and a total of 30 points.