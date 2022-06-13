Last updated on .From the section Champions League

The New Saints secured the Cymru Premier title for a record 14th time last season

Cymru Premier champions The New Saints have been seeded for Tuesday's Champions League first qualifying round draw.

The first leg will be played 5-6 July with the second leg held a week later.

Saints, also Welsh Cup holders, could face Northern Ireland's Linfield.

Faroe Islands side Klaksvíkar Itrottarfelag, FK RFS of Latvia, Ballkani of Kosovo and the preliminary round winners are other possible opponents.

The preliminary round featuring Levadia Tallinn, Víkingur Reykjavík, La Fiorita and Inter Club d'Escaldes will take place next week.

Bala Town have been seeded for the Europa Conference League first qualifying round, with Northern Ireland's Cliftonville and Sligo Rovers from the Republic of Ireland among the teams they could face.

Newtown will be unseeded for the draw and could face Northern Irish side Crusaders.

The Conference League first qualifying round home and away legs will take place on 7 and 14 July.