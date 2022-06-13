Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Paudie O'Connor began his career with Leeds and had a loan spell at Blackpool before joining Bradford City

Lincoln City have signed centre-back Paudie O'Connor from League Two club Bradford City on a "long-term" deal.

The 24-year-old Irishman had been offered a new contract by the Bantams, but will now join the Imps on 1 July.

He played 49 games for Bradford last season in all competition, scoring three goals.

"I wanted to step up to League One and it's clear there is a structure in place here to allow me to kick on," he told the Lincoln website. external-link

He is the club's first signing since former Republic of Ireland winger Mark Kennedy was named as manager on 12 May.

"Paudie was our number-one target for his position and we are delighted to be able to announce him as our first signing of the summer," said Kennedy

"He has been in great demand and we have worked really hard to convince him that this is the right move for his career.

"Paudie is more than just a fantastic defender. He is also a leader and will have a massive role to play in what we want to achieve moving forward, on and off the pitch."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.