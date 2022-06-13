Close menu

Possible introduction of kick-ins discussed by football's lawmakers Ifab

Brighton's Joel Veltman takes a throw-in
Explaining refereeing decisions during a game and a potentially fairer calculation of playing time were among the other possible future trials discussed at Ifab's 136th annual general meeting

The possible introduction of kick-ins has been discussed at the latest meeting of football's lawmaking body.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) held its annual general meeting in Doha on Monday.

And while the body said there were talks over kick-ins, there were no plans to trial them yet.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, head of global development for world governing body Fifa, included the idea among several new proposals last year.

Throw-ins have been used in football since the 1860s, when the Football Association removed the kick-in option in 1863.

Speaking last year, Wenger said throw-ins and free-kicks were the "two big time-wasters at the moment".

He added: "The target is to make the game more spectacular and quicker, and maybe with throw-ins you could play with your feet, in a limit of five seconds for example.

"But it has to be tested and then has to be accepted by the Ifab."

Meanwhile, semi-automated video assistant referee (VAR) technology could be ready in time for the Qatar World Cup.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said a decision would be taken before the tournament begins in November, however Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the governing body's referees committee, added: "I'm confident it can go ahead."

The technology, which uses automated ball detection to enable offsides to be highlighted within seconds, will continue to be trialled.

The use of five substitutes has now been introduced into the laws of the game.

However, the trial of additional permanent concussion substitutes has been extended until August 2023 - despite calls by campaigners for temporary concussion substitutions to be introduced.

Emerson Royal of Tottenham Hotspur is checked for signs of concussion
The option to temporarily replace players while they undergo a head injury assessment is still unavailable

Ifab initially approved a trial which only allowed for permanent concussion substitutions in December 2020 - despite the Professional Footballers' Association calling for temporary substitutions to be included as part of the testing.

The rule allows for a permanent substitution to be made if a player suffers a head injury - regardless of the number of replacements a team has already used.

Although temporary substitutions were reconsidered, Ifab said: "Members agreed that the trials should continue to focus on permanently removing any player with actual or possible concussion to ensure this player does not continue taking part.

"It was agreed that further education is needed to ensure the trial protocols are applied correctly."

Prior to Ifab's latest decision, campaigner Dawn Astle, daughter of former England and West Brom striker Jeff Astle - who died in 2002 of a brain condition linked to heading footballs - said "players are being put at risk" by current rules.

Measures including body cameras worn by referees could also be trialled in an attempt to to improve the safety of officials in adult grassroots football.

Research last year suggested more than 90% of grassroots referees have experienced abuse, leading to fears the treatment of officials at grassroots level could cause many to leave the sport for good.

The Football Association proposed a discussion on a body camera pilot to Ifab earlier this year following calls from referees and local league administrators.

The use of five substitutes was initially introduced during May 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Premier League was the only major competition not to continue with the rule for the 2020-21 season, but top-flight clubs agreed to return to five substitutions from the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

It has also been decided the number of named substitutes in matchday squads should increase from 12 to 15, at the discretion of the competition organiser.

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 16:03

    Rory Delap devastated

  • Comment posted by highlandchief, today at 16:02

    wenger and his team know a million times more about football than any of the commenters here - so if he thinks it's worth trialling we should give it a go.

    that, and it's maybe just a loss leader for the auto-VAR lol

  • Comment posted by Kaysara, today at 16:02

    Why not let the refs have same power as rugby refs that would absolutely change football for the better.

  • Comment posted by Calj, today at 16:02

    Wenger should be banned from football devt. Absolutely nothing to contribute other than obsolete ideas. Infantino and his clueless team are anathema to football devt.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:02

    Ifab want to make the game quicker? Getting rid of VAR and referees preventing quick free kicks would help. 🙄

  • Comment posted by 1882 Loyal Spurs, today at 16:01

    Whinging wenger... Urrrghhh

  • Comment posted by DavidHankey, today at 16:00

    Presumably the introduction of "kick-ins" is because very few players know how to take a throw in properly. I have no problem with the suggestion providing they are taken from the right spot and not used as a cheating mechanism to gain a few yards/metres!!

  • Comment posted by Abdabz, today at 15:59

    April fools in June... Very funny @BBC :D :D :D

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 15:59

    Can you score from the free kick on the touch line, defensive wall magic spray, March the wall back etc?

  • Comment posted by Nats, today at 15:57

    Wenger just hated throw ins, especially at Stoke. There's a very simple way to stop time wasting without changing the game we love, just stop the clock every time the ball isn't in play

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 15:59

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      They are trialling that too

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 15:55

    It's the tactical divinging and gamesmanship and getting players sent off for the situation the other player created.

  • Comment posted by Just john, today at 15:55

    no throw ins just free kicks from the touchline ......?
    so before you know there will be penalty corners ... next goal winner instead of draws......no heading the ball ........no off sides ........ no passing backwards .....penalties taken with no run up to the ball ........players having to play with their hands tied behind their backs ...... where does it end LEAVE THE GREAT GAME ALONE

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 15:54

    We know your still bitter Arsene, but it was Arsenal that treated you awfully, not the rest of football. Why punish everyone?

    • Reply posted by Dreaders, today at 15:56

      Dreaders replied:
      Don’t forget every single referee that he ever came across

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 15:53

    Oh here we go again.........

    Already trialled previously...and rejected.

    Is this the best Arsene can come up with?

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 15:51

    Another stupid idea from the meddlers. How long would it take for it to get scrapped?

  • Comment posted by edgey, today at 15:51

    Lets change the name of football whilst we are at it

  • Comment posted by U can talk, today at 15:48

    This idea sounds like the death of football and the birth of soccer. And no one wants that.

  • Comment posted by DaveM, today at 15:44

    A kick in was tried for a season back in the 80's (I think) in the Isthmian league, it didn't work as was scrapped. No time was saved in taking the kicks...

  • Comment posted by Brian Equator, today at 15:43

    Among the many mind-numbingly frustrating things about the rules of football, and how it is officiated, is the way that time is kept throughout the game. What possible benefit is there in making the ref keep time? Just let him ref, and someone else can sort the clock out. Hooter signalling end of game. No 'waiting for the attack to finish' before blowing time. It's over when it's over!

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 15:42

    I wrote a poem for Ifab

    Dear IFAB

    Please get your ideas in the bin
    We fans like matches that are long, nail biters
    So take your time saving ideas and your kick ins
    And shove them up your …

    • Reply posted by edgey, today at 15:49

      edgey replied:
      Arsene wenger

