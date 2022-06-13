Purrington was a regular fixture of Charlton's defence this season in League One

Defender Ben Purrington has left Charlton Athletic after more than three years at the club following the expiration of his contract.

Purrington, 26, joined the Addicks in January 2019 on loan before signing a permanent contract that summer.

One of his two goals came during the play-off final at Wembley when the team won promotion to the Championship.

He went on to make 115 appearances for Charlton, including 27 in League One last season.

"I'm proud to have played a small part in the history of Charlton, to play over 100 times for the club and pull the shirt on that many times has been an honour and a privilege," Purrington said. external-link

"The day at Wembley is one that I'll never forget - the crowd, the atmosphere, the buzz about the place - it was good to give something back to the fans that day. Hopefully, there will be many more times like that in the future for Charlton when, fingers crossed, they climb the leagues again."