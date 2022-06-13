Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (left) made 16 appearances and scored twice during his spell on loan with Rochdale in 2019

Rochdale have re-signed former loanee Ethan Ebanks-Landell on a two-year deal following his release by fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate, 29, spent the latter half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Dale.

He also had spells on loan at Bury, Sheffield United and MK Dons before joining Shrewsbury in 2019.

"After speaking to the manager, his demeanour and the way he wanted to play fitted with what I want," he said. external-link

"I really enjoyed my time when I was here before and hopefully I'll enjoy it again."

Ebanks-Landell is Rochdale's second signing of the summer after the arrival of goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell.

