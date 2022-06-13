Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Jay Lynch made 31 appearances for Rochdale last season

Fleetwood Town have signed goalkeeper Jay Lynch on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Rochdale.

The 29-year-old came through Bolton Wanderers' academy and has had spells with Salford City, AFC Fylde and Dale.

During his time with Fylde, he was named National League Goalkeeper of the Year and helped the club reach the National League play-off final.

He joined Dale in 2019 and made 63 appearances for the club.

