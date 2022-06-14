Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield won their 56th Women's Premiership title on the final day of the season

Irish Premiership champions Linfield will face Welsh side The New Saints in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

The first leg will take place at the Venue on 5-6 July before the second leg at Windsor Park the following week.

Cliftonville have been drawn against Slovakia's DAC in the first round of qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Larne and Crusaders will face Gibraltar sides St Joseph's and Bruno's Magpies.

Derry City have been drawn against Latvian outfit Riga in the Europa Conference League while Sligo Rovers take on Bala Town.

Qualifying ties for the Europa Conference League will take place on 7 and 14 July.

In Champions League qualifying, League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers have been pitted against Hibernian of Malta.

