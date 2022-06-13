Close menu

Marquinhos: Arsenal sign Brazilian from Sao Paulo on long-term contract

Marquinhos playing for Sao Paulo
Marquinhos helped Sao Paulo win the Campeonato Paulista in 2021 after making his first-team debut at 18

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The Gunners say the Brazil Under-17 international has joined the Premier League club on a long-term contract.

The Sao Paulo youth product made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old last July before helping them win the regional Campeonato Paulista in 2021.

"He is still very young, so he is a player for the future," said Arsenal's technical director Edu.

He scored four goals in 41 appearances for Sao Paulo and has also represented Brazil at Under-16 level.

"Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while," Edu added.

"We look forward to him now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us."

  • Comment posted by JonLawrance, today at 16:25

    4 goals and 3 assists in 39 games so far from what I've read. So at least we've replaced Lacazette's contribution

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:41

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      He's 19.

      Would rather take the cheap gamble on young talent than pay huge wages to pensioners like Perisic

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:13

    Nothing against Arsenal or the lad, but this hardly merits a HYS.

    • Reply posted by ImperialTrooper, today at 16:19

      ImperialTrooper replied:
      It's an easy one for them. The BBC are too scared to open a HYS on something like 'Southgate says the term WAG is disrespectful' as they know what the pile on would be like (and with justification) - "just concentrate on the bloody football Gareth, instead of trying to divert everyone's attention from how bad your team is playing."

  • Comment posted by name pending , today at 16:13

    Do we need a hys on someone likely to be sent on loan?

    • Reply posted by Max, today at 16:24

      Max replied:
      No way, exciting prospect and a good signing, but this article profile level is just trolling Arsenal bating comments!

  • Comment posted by nicetomichu, today at 16:14

    Bring on the trio of gabriels

    • Reply posted by Donkey in a Red Rosette, today at 16:21

      Donkey in a Red Rosette replied:
      Arsenal need to bring in some big guns if they are to compete with West Ham, Palace and Fulham next season. Thursday night football depends on it.

  • Comment posted by gws, today at 16:28

    With so little first team experience, and with no full international caps, how does he qualify for a work permit? Or have the rules changed whilst I fell asleep watching Arsenal?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:23

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Arsenal have signed who???

  • Comment posted by Tricky D, today at 16:52

    One for the future at Arsenal or another club but what about NOW we need a 20+ goalscorer who can lead by example or I fear another season of nearly but not quite

    • Reply posted by kingpaul, today at 17:00

      kingpaul replied:
      Nearly what? Finished 20 points off the top and out of the cup at the first hurdle

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 16:48

    4 goals in 41 appearances, sounds like an Arsenal striker all right !

    • Reply posted by AFCMickey, today at 16:58

      AFCMickey replied:
      Wait 'till Spurs bottle the CL & Conte runs off to PSG... then you'll really be laughing it up!😂

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 16:46

    My 17 year old said to me " Have Arsenal ever won the league dad" I said "Funny enough son they won the league the year you were born "

    • Reply posted by Pooka, today at 16:49

      Pooka replied:
      And i was born in the last year Spurs won it. i'm now 60

  • Comment posted by yorkshireben, today at 16:13

    Nice to be planning for the future, but he will need to go out on loan and it doesn't solve the problem of us not having a 20+ goal a season centre forward

    • Reply posted by garreth546, today at 16:27

      garreth546 replied:
      Your lot getting rid of Aubameyang was just delusional and stupid, not an Arsenal fan but even everyone else if you’d of kept him you’d be playing champions league

  • Comment posted by beanie271193, today at 16:40

    As a neutral, not the Marquinhos I'm sure arsenal were hoping for, but one for the future. I do hope they get G. Jesus as I think he would be a great addition.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:32

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Today, one big six team signs Nunez while another big six team signs Marquinhos.

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 16:22

    So Arsenal's priorty is ??? Answers on postcard co Mr Kronke

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      To spend as little money as possible on signings.

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, today at 16:28

    Arsenal need experience, he may turn out to be a great signing, but the pressure will be on him to adjust quickly which, coming from Brazil to London is not likely. It'll take him time to settle, Arsenal transfer policy has been dreadful in recent years. Kroenke out asap.

    • Reply posted by fletch, today at 16:31

      fletch replied:
      He’s costing 3 million. He’ll be one for the future. Like Saliba, he will come good in a few years or be sold on at a profit

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 16:42

    4 goals on 41 games.

    Is his middle name Pepe ?

    • Reply posted by WengerIn, today at 16:46

      WengerIn replied:
      He's 19...And has 41 appearances for one of the biggest teams in Brazil.

  • Comment posted by Gillibrand, today at 16:41

    Campeonato Paulista, formerly the Johnson's Paint Trophy

  • Comment posted by Alan Shaw, today at 16:27

    This HYS got what wanted, wining from people who don't understand how football works! This is a minor signing looking to the future,nothing more,nothing less. Wait until the window closes and all the signings are complete before you let fly with your blubbing like spoilt children.

    • Reply posted by Wengerout, today at 17:32

      Wengerout replied:
      Perhaps learn to spell before roundly criticising everybody else!!

  • Comment posted by Afghanistanislas, today at 16:26

    It's a two-line 'BREAKING NEWS' article and the HYS is already open?

    I'd like to think I'm a knowledgeable footie fan but I've never heard of the guy.

    • Reply posted by Pooka, today at 16:44

      Pooka replied:
      i think the same "never heard of him comments" were being made when Arsenal bought vieira back in the day. lets wait and see how he does.

  • Comment posted by Wengerout, today at 16:21

    Unfortunately a signing which reflects our inability to qualify for the Champions League. This isn't a signing for Gooners to celebrate and as others have pointed out hardly a news-worthy story. Unless Arsenal can change the trajectory of their transfer dealings more of the same beckons. Still trying to decide whether it is Kroenke, Arteta or Edu tha's the problem. Probably a mixture of the 3!!

    • Reply posted by john-not-in-hendon, today at 16:25

      john-not-in-hendon replied:
      Arteta without doubt .

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 16:49

    Marquinhos 4 in 41...............Aubameyang 13 in 15

  • Comment posted by Rocky7, today at 16:39

    The last lad we got from Brazil turned out alright... and we got Martinelli from fourth division football. Marquinhos has played relatively regularly for Sao Paulo in the last year. I'm not saying he goes straight in the team, but we're playing a lot of football next year, he'll be a useful option if good enough.

    • Reply posted by kingpaul, today at 17:11

      kingpaul replied:
      Next time you hear of him will be when he gets loaned to a team in belgium

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 16:30

    still xhaka and elneny holding midfield, then?

    • Reply posted by name pending , today at 16:40

      name pending replied:
      Partey is the holding midfielder when fit, Xhaka plays a bit more advanced and to the left.

