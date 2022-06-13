Ryan Bowman's former clubs also include Carlisle, York, Torquay and Motherwell

Shrewsbury Town forward Ryan Bowman hopes to be ready for the start of pre-season training despite having heart surgery last week.

Bowman was taken to hospital after experiencing palpitations during a game against Ipswich Town last October.

He was back in the team a week later but it was decided he would have an operation at the end of the season.

"The procedure was called an ablation. It helps maintain a normal hearth rhythm," he told the club website. external-link

"The recovery time is better than we all initially thought it was going to be.

"I need to stay off my feet for a week or 10 days then gradually get back to light jogging and build myself up so I'm hoping to be able to get straight into pre-season training with the lads if all goes well."

Bowman was able to make 47 appearances in 2021-22, having joined from Exeter City last summer, and finished as the League One club's second highest scorer with 13.

"It's like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders since the operation, I've always had mild palpitations and an irregular heartbeat but nothing as extreme as I had it in the Ipswich game so to know that it won't happen again is a big relief for me," he added.