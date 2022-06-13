Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Dundee and Dundee and Angus College officials say the move will benefit the whole community

Dundee Football Club have moved their non-match-day operations to Dundee and Angus College's Gardyne Campus in a move being described as "transformational" for both parties.

Management and players are among those moving out of their Dens Park stadium.

The Scottish Championship club and their community trust will make an investment in the college's outdoor facilities, including football pitches.

Dundee managing director John Nelms said it will bring "overall savings".

"For decades, the players have travelled away from the base at Dens Park each day to attend training, but with the new facility, we will have pitches on-site along with use of the gym, swimming pool, indoor halls, tactical and analysis room and much more to give the coaches and players the best possible chance to achieve our on-the-park goals," he said.

"This partnership is a win-win for both parties in numerous ways, especially for the students, who will have access to learning opportunities within coursework relevant to the operations of a professional football club."

The club's youth academy, their Dee Promotions marketing arm and community trust staff will also be housed at the campus, although Dundee Direct, the club shop, will remain at Dens Park along with the ticketing office.

College principal Simon Hewitt described it as "an incredibly exciting partnership" that will bring "elite-level sports teaching facilities" to the college.

Dundee will return to Scotland's second tier next season after relegation from the Premiership - and under new management after Gary Bowyer replaced the sacked Mark McGhee.