Match ends, France 0, Croatia 1.
France's hopes of retaining the Nations League title are over after a home defeat by Croatia which means they cannot reach next year's finals.
Luka Modric's fifth-minute penalty after Ibrahima Konate fouled Ante Budimir was the game's only goal.
In Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku, France had three of the top four scorers in Europe's major leagues - but failed to find the net.
Didier Deschamps' side are bottom of Group A1 on two points from four games.
"It was a difficult month of June in terms of results. We did not have the energy and the strength against teams who had more than us," said Deschamps.
"We lost a bit of self-confidence along the way but it's mostly freshness that we lacked. When you play so many games it is very very hard."
Denmark top the group on nine points - two points above Croatia - after a 2-0 win over Austria.
Jonas Wind scored from Joakim Maehle's cut-back and then set up Andreas Skov Olsen to slot home their second.
The final two rounds of games will be played in September with France hoping to avoid relegation to League B.
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Maignan
- 5KoundéSubstituted forPavardat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 4Konaté
- 3Kimpembe
- 18Digne
- 6GuendouziBooked at 18minsSubstituted forGriezmannat 80'minutes
- 13KamaraSubstituted forTchouaméniat 45'minutes
- 14RabiotBooked at 67mins
- 12NkunkuSubstituted forComanat 73'minutes
- 19Benzema
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 7Griezmann
- 8Tchouaméni
- 9Ben Yedder
- 11Coman
- 15Clauss
- 17Saliba
- 20Diaby
- 22Hernández
- 23Areola
Croatia
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Ivusic
- 3Stanisic
- 20Erlic
- 6Sutalo
- 22Juranovic
- 10Modric
- 11BrozovicBooked at 50mins
- 8KovacicSubstituted forSucicat 90+2'minutes
- 15PasalicSubstituted forMajerat 65'minutes
- 17BudimirSubstituted forKramaricat 73'minutes
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forVlasicat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic
- 2Pongracic
- 4Majer
- 5Caleta-Car
- 9Kramaric
- 12Labrovic
- 13Vlasic
- 14Sucic
- 16Jakic
- 18Orsic
- 19Ivanusec
- 21Vida
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 0, Croatia 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Ivica Ivusic.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Luka Sucic replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Josip Stanisic.
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nikola Vlasic (Croatia).
Post update
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (France).
Post update
Martin Erlic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Antoine Griezmann replaces Mattéo Guendouzi.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (France).
Post update
Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lovro Majer (Croatia).
Post update
Offside, Croatia. Martin Erlic tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.