UEFA Nations League - Group A1
France 0-1 Croatia

France 0-1 Croatia: Les Bleus cannot win Nations League after Luka Modric goal

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luka Modric scores
Luka Modric has scored 22 goals for Croatia in 152 caps

France's hopes of retaining the Nations League title are over after a home defeat by Croatia which means they cannot reach next year's finals.

Luka Modric's fifth-minute penalty after Ibrahima Konate fouled Ante Budimir was the game's only goal.

In Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku, France had three of the top four scorers in Europe's major leagues - but failed to find the net.

Didier Deschamps' side are bottom of Group A1 on two points from four games.

"It was a difficult month of June in terms of results. We did not have the energy and the strength against teams who had more than us," said Deschamps.

"We lost a bit of self-confidence along the way but it's mostly freshness that we lacked. When you play so many games it is very very hard."

Denmark top the group on nine points - two points above Croatia - after a 2-0 win over Austria.

Jonas Wind scored from Joakim Maehle's cut-back and then set up Andreas Skov Olsen to slot home their second.

The final two rounds of games will be played in September with France hoping to avoid relegation to League B.

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Maignan
  • 5KoundéSubstituted forPavardat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 4Konaté
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 18Digne
  • 6GuendouziBooked at 18minsSubstituted forGriezmannat 80'minutes
  • 13KamaraSubstituted forTchouaméniat 45'minutes
  • 14RabiotBooked at 67mins
  • 12NkunkuSubstituted forComanat 73'minutes
  • 19Benzema
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Pavard
  • 7Griezmann
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 11Coman
  • 15Clauss
  • 17Saliba
  • 20Diaby
  • 22Hernández
  • 23Areola

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Ivusic
  • 3Stanisic
  • 20Erlic
  • 6Sutalo
  • 22Juranovic
  • 10Modric
  • 11BrozovicBooked at 50mins
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forSucicat 90+2'minutes
  • 15PasalicSubstituted forMajerat 65'minutes
  • 17BudimirSubstituted forKramaricat 73'minutes
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forVlasicat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2Pongracic
  • 4Majer
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 9Kramaric
  • 12Labrovic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Sucic
  • 16Jakic
  • 18Orsic
  • 19Ivanusec
  • 21Vida
Referee:
Orel Grinfeeld

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 0, Croatia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 0, Croatia 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Ivica Ivusic.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Luka Sucic replaces Mateo Kovacic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Digne.

  9. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Josip Stanisic.

  10. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Vlasic (Croatia).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (France).

  13. Post update

    Martin Erlic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Antoine Griezmann replaces Mattéo Guendouzi.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (France).

  16. Post update

    Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lovro Majer (Croatia).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Martin Erlic tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 13th June 2022

  • FranceFrance0CroatiaCroatia1
  • KazakhstanKazakhstan2SlovakiaSlovakia1
  • AzerbaijanAzerbaijan2BelarusBelarus0
  • DenmarkDenmark2AustriaAustria0
  • IcelandIceland2IsraelIsrael2
  • Football Union of RussiaFootball Union of RussiaPAlbaniaAlbaniaP
    Match postponed - Cancelled

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31203215
2Hungary31113304
3Germany30303303
4England302112-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33008269
2Moldova31114404
3Andorra311124-24
4Liechtenstein300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark43016339
2Croatia421134-17
3Austria41125504
4France402235-22

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32108447
2Belgium31118624
3Poland311159-44
4Wales301235-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Cyprus402227-52
4Northern Ireland402246-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan431062410
2Slovakia42023306
3Azerbaijan411223-14
4Belarus402214-32

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze31203215
2Finland31113214
3Montenegro31113304
4Romania310213-23

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel31206515
2Iceland30305503
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22004046
2R. of Ireland31023213
3Scotland210123-13
4Armenia310215-43

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey3300120129
2Luxembourg32013216
3Faroe Islands310226-43
4Lithuania3003110-90

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52
View full UEFA Nations League tables

