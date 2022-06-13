Chris Kirchner has withdrawn his bid to buy League One side Derby County.

BBC Sport understands Kirchner took the decision because of the difficulty he has had transferring funds to the UK.

Derby's administrators had given the American a deadline of 10 June to complete the deal and are now talking to other parties to find a buyer.

The Rams, managed by Wayne Rooney, were deducted 21 points during last season, finishing 23rd in the Championship to drop down to League One for 2022-23.

Derby have been in administration since September 2021 and Kirchner was named as preferred bidder on 6 April and granted exclusivity over the process.

Contracts were exchanged last month, but delays were encountered over completing the takeover, which was initially due to be done by 31 May. He then failed to meet Friday's deadline. set by administrators Quantuma.

A spokesperson on behalf of the joint administrators of the club said: "We're aware some will be concerned by this news, however, the joint administrators wish to reassure the club's staff, players and supporters they are continuing to actively engage with a growing number of interested parties, each of whom have a real willingness to complete a deal as soon as possible."

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is among those interested in buying Derby, who were English top-flight champions twice in the 1970s, European Cup semi-finalists in 1972-73 and last played in the Premier League in the 2007-08 season.

