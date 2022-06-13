Last updated on .From the section Football

Mark Zabukovnik's header helped Slovenia to a win in Huddersfield

Already qualified England lost their first European Under-21 Championship qualifier in more than 10 years as Slovenia beat them in Huddersfield.

Lee Carsley's side won three games this month to book their place in Romania and Georgia next year but fell to a first loss in the qualifiers since defeat by Belgium in November 2011.

Djed Spence scored a first-minute own goal before Mark Zabukovnik's header doubled Slovenia's lead.

Cameron Archer scored in injury time.