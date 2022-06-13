Close menu

Yves Bissouma: Tottenham agree £25m fee for Brighton midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments5

Yves Bissouma
Yves Bissouma scored against Tottenham in the FA Cup last season

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a £30m deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The 25-year-old becomes Spurs boss Antonio Conte's third summer signing, following deals for goalkeeper Fraser Forster and winger Ivan Perisic.

Bissouma, whose contract with the Seagulls expires in 12 months, has made 124 appearances since joining the club from Lille in July 2018.

The north London club were initially interested in signing him in January.

He is expected to undergo a medical at Tottenham later this week and the deal is subject to personal terms being agreed with the player.

The coveted central midfielder started 26 Premier League games for the Seagulls last season, scoring once.

He played an influential role in Graham Potter's side as they secured ninth place in the Premier League - their highest finish in the club's history.

Speaking last September, Bissouma said it was not his time to leave Brighton but that he wanted to play in the Champions League, which Spurs have qualified for next season.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 11:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JagguDada, today at 11:47

    Top quality signing. Both Bissouma and Perisic should straight away elevate our starting eleven and make it stronger.

  • Comment posted by pato, today at 11:46

    Good business to be fair would have had him at Liverpool. Spurs starting to look like the team they was again circa 2019.

  • Comment posted by Lord Curdington, today at 11:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 11:43

    What is the role of a no.10 (AM)?
    1. Drop deeper and support the midfield
    2. Play balls into the box or out wide to the wingers
    3. Run late into the box to try and get on the ball whilst unmarked

    What is the role of a no.9 (CF/ST)?
    1. Remain on the last defender
    2. Get into the box
    3. Score!

    Which of these roles describes Harry Kane?
    4-2-4-0

    How about Kane behind Abrahams?
    4-2-3-1

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 11:47

      Rob replied:
      Err....no thanks. Tammy can't hit a barn door with a banjo.

  • Comment posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 11:43

    Great signing

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 11:43

    Bargain. Doing good business early, for once!

