Nemanja Matic made 32 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season

Veteran Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Italian club Roma on a one-year deal.

It is the third time Jose Mourinho has signed the 33-year-old after bringing him back to Chelsea in 2014 and then to Manchester United three years later.

The former Serbia international left Old Trafford after the conclusion of his contract earlier this month.

Matic, whose deal will end in June 2023, will wear the number 21 shirt for the Europa Conference League winners.

"Nemanja brings with him to Roma not just a lot of quality on the pitch, but the vast experience he has gained from so many seasons in the Premier League and a focus and mentality that has consistently set him apart throughout his career," said Tiago Pinto, the club's general manager.

"The enthusiasm he showed at the prospect of joining our project was hugely encouraging and I am sure that will serve as a starting point for a very productive journey for all of us."

Under Mourinho, Matic won the Premier League at Chelsea and played in an FA Cup and Europa League final for United.