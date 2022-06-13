Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kerr McInroy spent the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock's local rivals Ayr United

Kilmarnock have signed midfielder Kerr McInroy on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old will join under freedom of contract from Celtic and becomes the club's second signing of the summer following the return of Alan Power.

McInroy spent last season on loan at Airdrieonians and Ayr United.

"Kerr is a player we came up against last season and we feel he can give us that nice left-sided balance in the middle of the pitch," said Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

Talking to the club website, he added: "He's a good age to try and develop to get those improvements from him in our team.

"We've liked what we've seen from him and it's a step up for him to play in the Premiership so we're pleased to get him on board."

McInroy, who joined Celtic at the age of 12, scored four goals in 13 appearances for Airdrieonians and managed two goals in 14 games for Ayr United. He spent the previous campaign on loan at Dunfermline Athletic.

