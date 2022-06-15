Close menu

Premier League fixtures: Man City away to West Ham, Liverpool at Fulham, Forest at Newcastle

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments531

Manchester City's Jack Grealish has a shot at goal during his side's game at West Ham
Manchester City came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at West Ham in their penultimate game of the 2021-22 season

Champions Manchester City face West Ham away on the opening weekend of a 2022-23 Premier League campaign that will include a mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar.

There will be no top-flight games after the weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of the World Cup.

The first fixture takes place on Friday, 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

Liverpool play at promoted Fulham, with Nottingham Forest at Newcastle.

Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1998-99.

The World Cup, which will feature both England and Wales, starts on 21 November. The final is on 18 December, eight days before the Premier League season resumes.

There are no meetings between the Premier League's so-called 'big six' on weekend of 12-13 November - the one before the World Cup - following a request by the Football Association.

England will meet up on 14 November before flying to Qatar the following day.

The festive season will see fixtures on 26 December, 31 December and 2 January.

Short presentational grey line

First round of fixtures in full

5 August

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

6 August

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolverhampton

Leicester City v Brentford

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

7 August

Manchester United v Brighton

West Ham United v Manchester City

Short presentational grey line

Break of more than six weeks

The 2022-23 season has been adjusted to accommodate the 2022 World Cup, which takes place in the middle of the domestic calendar.

It starts a week earlier than normal - 75 days after the final day of the 2021-22 campaign - and finishes a week later than usual on 28 May.

Fifa, world football's governing body, has already stipulated that players must be released on 14 November for the World Cup.

It means the mid-season break will last more than six weeks.

There will be 16 matchdays before Qatar - five in August, three in September, six in October and two in November.

Manchester City celebrate Premier League title with bus parade
Short presentational grey line

Games on 12-13 November before World Cup

Bournemouth v Everton

Brighton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Manchester United

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester City v Brentford

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

West Ham United v Leicester City

Wolverhampton v Arsenal

Short presentational grey line

Liverpool host Man City on 15 October

Manchester City, crowned 2021-22 champions after a dramatic final-day win over Aston Villa, are favourites to retain their title after signing forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2m.

Haaland, 21, is set to make his Premier League debut at West Ham before City host Bournemouth and then travel to Newcastle.

Liverpool, who finished one point behind the champions in 2021-22, host City on 15 October, with the return fixture at Etihad Stadium on 1 April.

After opening the season at Newcastle, Nottingham Forest host West Ham before travelling to Everton.

The first Manchester derby of the season is on 1 October at Etihad Stadium, with United hosting their neighbours on 14 January.

Arsenal host the first north London derby of the season on 1 October with the return at Tottenham also on 14 January.

The first Merseyside derby of 2022-23 is at Everton on 3 September with Liverpool hosting the Toffees on 11 February.

Opening weekend stats

  • With Arsenal launching the 2022-23 season at Crystal Palace, it will be the third-successive season the Gunners are starting the Premier League campaign with a London derby.
  • Promoted Bournemouth host Aston Villa on the opening weekend. The Cherries' first-ever Premier League game in August 2015 was a 1-0 home defeat to Villa.
  • Everton are unbeaten in their opening Premier League match in the past 10 seasons (W4 D6).
  • Despite relegation in 2020-21, Fulham were unbeaten across both Premier League games against Liverpool that season, drawing 1-1 at home and winning 1-0 at Anfield.
  • Among current Premier League sides, Southampton are on the longest winless run in their opening Premier League matches of the season (P8 D4 L4).
  • Manchester United will be opening a top-flight season against Brighton and Hove Albion for the first time in their history.
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

532 comments

  • Comment posted by Republican, today at 09:06

    Upvote if you think this is a farce and Qatar should not have hosted the world Cup

    • Reply posted by Give_Me_A_Break, today at 09:08

      Give_Me_A_Break replied:
      What part of the first round of fixtures is a farce, and how is it down to the WC?

  • Comment posted by dommoass, today at 09:02

    what a mess, all for a WC which should never have gone to Qatar in the first place

  • Comment posted by fieryjackdaw, today at 09:03

    They opening day of the PL season - the games should all be on the same day, kicking off at 3pm. Not spread over three days to satisfy the ruddy TV companies.

    • Reply posted by gabinky, today at 09:07

      gabinky replied:
      I agree. First and last day should all be playing and kick off at the same time. The days when everyone plays are more exciting to me too.

  • Comment posted by Norfolkman, today at 09:09

    "The final is on 18 December, eight days before the Premier League season resumes." No pressure for English players, they'll have been home 2 weeks by then.

    • Reply posted by JBakes, today at 09:14

      JBakes replied:
      @Norfolkman So they won’t get out their group? Go bet all your possessions on that, it’ll be a cold cold winter!

  • Comment posted by This comment was removed, today at 09:10

    So, Palace to be the first team to top the Premier League?

    • Reply posted by Lisa, today at 09:16

      Lisa replied:
      Of course. It’s a no brainer.

  • Comment posted by Spock71, today at 09:04

    Liverpool play a promoted team... again!

    • Reply posted by ross, today at 09:16

      ross replied:
      I’m no Liverpool fan but I’ll go out on a whim here and say every one of the 17 teams who remained in the PL last season will play a promoted team at least twice.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 09:07

    What's with all the Saturday 15:00 ko times?
    No way they stay in place.
    May as well call it the Mythical Premier League fixture list.
    70% of these fixtures will be changed.
    Stuff sky tv

    • Reply posted by Suppers Ready, today at 09:27

      Suppers Ready replied:
      What’s mythical about it. All games will have a provisional kick off time until the tv games for that block of fixtures are selected by sky, bt and Amazon . Which is what they pay for. Or would you rather go back to the good old days of no live football on tv.

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 09:06

    Wow! Everyone will play everyone else twice, home and away. Who knew?

    • Reply posted by brooky, today at 09:17

      brooky replied:
      I’m sure klopp will find a reason why that’s unfair!

  • Comment posted by chezza100, today at 09:12

    Newcastle/Forest - great first game.
    Welcome back Forest, look forward to seeing you at the Toon.

    • Reply posted by Dr Doug85, today at 09:21

      Dr Doug85 replied:
      That will be a tough game for us (Forest), but hoping for a good game.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 09:09

    England's Premiership players going to have a long winter break when they crash out of the World Cup early if nothing changes.

    • Reply posted by jimmyb, today at 09:20

      jimmyb replied:
      To be fair to the lads, they must be exhausted. The Top 6 players have all played 50+ games this season.

      Didn't get a summer break last year because of the Euros, don't get one this year because of the Nation's League and those rubbish but lucrative club tournaments in Asia and America the top clubs do.

      Now they never get a summer break again. Euros, World cup or Nation's league each summer.

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 09:08

    Would like to have seen the traditional "all playing on the same day" to kick the season off...

    • Reply posted by HuwPNE, today at 09:12

      HuwPNE replied:
      But you know why they're not Sky/BT & foreign TV deals

  • Comment posted by Christopher_only_when_in_trouble, today at 09:43

    EPL opening day fixtures last 5 years (including next season start):
    Liverpool:
    West Ham (Home)
    Norwich (Home - newly promoted)
    Leeds (Home - newly promoted)
    Norwich (Away - newly promoted)
    Fulham (Home - newly promoted)
    Man City:
    Arsenal (Away)
    West Ham (Away)
    Wolves (Away)
    Spurs (Away
    West Han (Away)
    seems to be a pattern developing .......... but can't put my finger on it ........

  • Comment posted by ML, today at 09:08

    Looks like (my team) have been treated unfairly - AGAIN!
    Update as appropriate.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy_Haggis, today at 09:07

    Why can’t the season begin with all fixtures played at same time?

    • Reply posted by Jason1896, today at 09:10

      Jason1896 replied:
      Cos the TV rights suck eggs

  • Comment posted by Aphex Twin, today at 09:55

    Qatar - the capital of Diversity - said no one.

  • Comment posted by Pete B, today at 09:04

    What a surprise - Liverpool get a promoted club as their first fixture.

    • Reply posted by Vox Populi, today at 09:19

      Vox Populi replied:
      R-e-n-t
      F-r-e-e

  • Comment posted by altern8, today at 09:52

    Anyone remember when football was about football?

    • Reply posted by chelseakev, today at 10:08

      chelseakev replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mike Johnson, today at 09:48

    I know there's a lot of city haters but after winning the prem you should be allowed to play your first game at home to show off the trophy. No let's let that shower of embarrassment down the road play at home AGAIN first game of the season for the 5th year running. Also if your away first game you should be at home the last.
    Whoever you are if you win the league you deserve be at home 1st game

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 09:56

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      When you have worked all the algorithms to make your idea work can you kindly donate to the EPL.

      Thanks in advance

  • Comment posted by Darth Flowers, today at 09:09

    Arsenal again playing the season opener on a Friday (against Brentford last season.) Why?

    • Reply posted by John01, today at 09:11

      John01 replied:
      Possibly alphabetically

  • Comment posted by the ghost of tom joad, today at 09:05

    A HYS? What's to comment on, it's a round of fixtures 🤦‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Owen Hamilton, today at 09:07

      Owen Hamilton replied:
      So why did you comment then?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport