Scott Carson (right) replaces first-choice keeper Ederson for his only first team appearance of the 2021/22 season in the Champions League tie against Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad in March.

Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a new one-year deal.

The former England international, 36, first joined on loan from Derby in 2019, before making the move permanent last season.

Carson, who has started just one game for City - a 4-3 win against Newcastle in May 2021. - was out of contract at the end of the month.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said Carson is "an exemplary professional".

"His experience is of real benefit to the entire squad. His teammates, especially the goalkeepers, have great respect for his achievements in the game," added Begiristain.

Carson came on against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in March for just his second appearance for the club.

He made his senior debut for Leeds in 2004 and also played for Liverpool, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Aston Villa, West Brom, Turkish side Bursaspor and Wigan during his career.