Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Charlie Colkett began his career with Chelsea

Crewe Alexandra have signed midfielder Charlie Colkett on a two-year deal after his departure from Cheltenham Town at the end of last season.

Colkett, 25, started at Chelsea but never played for the first-team, though did have loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury, Swindon and Vitesse Arnhem.

He then signed for for Ostersunds in Sweden before joining Cheltenham in January, making nine appearances.

The ex-England Under-20 international is Crewe's fourth summer signing.

Former Cheltenham team-mate Conor Thomas has also linked up with the Alex, as have ex-Carlisle defender Kelvin Mellor and Newport striker Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.