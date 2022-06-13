Close menu

Lewis Baker: Stoke City midfielder signs new three-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Lewis Baker
Lewis Baker scored more goals last season than he had in the previous four seasons combined

Midfielder Lewis Baker has signed a new three-year contract with Championship side Stoke City, which will run to the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old joined the Potters on a permanent basis in January, and scored eight goals in 21 games following his departure from Chelsea.

Baker only played twice for the Blues first-team in a 17-year stay but had loan spells at eight different clubs.

"It's a place where I can see a future," Baker told the club website.external-link

"Hopefully that future is with everybody in the Premier League. Since the first day I came in and spoke to everyone, I really felt at home here and with everyone's vision of where they see the club."

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill added: "Lewis settled in so quickly with us and that was reflected in the consistency of his performances.

"He became a very important player for us in a short space of time and I'm delighted he has reaffirmed his commitment to the club by signing a new contract."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport