Lewis Baker scored more goals last season than he had in the previous four seasons combined

Midfielder Lewis Baker has signed a new three-year contract with Championship side Stoke City, which will run to the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old joined the Potters on a permanent basis in January, and scored eight goals in 21 games following his departure from Chelsea.

Baker only played twice for the Blues first-team in a 17-year stay but had loan spells at eight different clubs.

"It's a place where I can see a future," Baker told the club website. external-link

"Hopefully that future is with everybody in the Premier League. Since the first day I came in and spoke to everyone, I really felt at home here and with everyone's vision of where they see the club."

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill added: "Lewis settled in so quickly with us and that was reflected in the consistency of his performances.

"He became a very important player for us in a short space of time and I'm delighted he has reaffirmed his commitment to the club by signing a new contract."