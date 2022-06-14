Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jennifer Hermoso played for Barcelona in their Women's Champions League final defeat by Lyon in May

Spain's record goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso is set to miss the 2022 European Championship with a sprained knee ligament, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed.

The Barcelona player, who won Spain's Primera Division and Super Cup this season, is a huge loss to Spain, who are among the favourites to win the July competition hosted by England.

Hermoso has been a part of a dominant Barcelona squad who won a quadruple of league, Spanish Cup, Super Cup and Women's Champions League in 2020-21.

Manager Jorge Vilda is expected to announce a replacement later on Tuesday.

His side are in Group B with Denmark, Finland and Germany.

Their first game is against the Finns on 8 July.