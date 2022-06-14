Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United have announced the departure of head coach Tam Courts by "mutual agreement".

The 40-year-old had been given permission to speak to Croatian side Rijeka last week.

Courts was in charge at Tannadice for a year, leading United to fourth in the Scottish Premiership and a Europa Conference League spot.

Sporting Director Tony Asghar said news of a replacement is expected in "the coming days".

Former Kelty Hearts boss Courts had been employed as the club's head of tactical performance before he was the surprise choice to succeed Micky Mellon last summer.

"We made a brave appointment by promoting from within but it was a calculated risk that clearly paid off," added Asghar.

"We enjoyed a lot of success on the field and qualified for Europe. This is testament to the culture we have created throughout the club.

"Tam bought into our long-term strategy to develop some of the finest young talent in Scotland."