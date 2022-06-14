Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Notts County have appointed former Swindon Town manager Luke Williams as head coach.

Williams succeeds Ian Burchnall, who left Meadow Lane in May to take charge of League One side Forest Green Rovers.

The 41-year-old most recently worked as Swansea City assistant manager, leaving his job in south Wales in February for personal reasons.

A statement from County said Williams "fully understands the pressure and expectation that comes with this role".

Williams will be the third manager to try to get Notts County back to League Two, after the club were relegated from the English Football League for the first time in their history in 2019.

