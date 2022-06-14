Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Thompson scored once for Gillingham in 17 appearances last season

Peterborough United have signed free agent Ben Thompson on a two-year deal.

Thompson, 26, most recently played for Gillingham after joining the League One club in January until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The midfielder previously made 174 appearances for Millwall between 2014-2022 after coming through the Lions' academy.

Thompson's two-year contract with League One Posh includes the option of an additional year.

"Ben is a player we have admired for a long time," said Peterborough manager Grant McCann.

"He can play as a number eight or as a number 10 and is everything we love from a midfield player. He is aggressive in everything that he does, he plays on the front foot and has a great ability to drive at people with the ball."