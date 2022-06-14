Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jonjoe Kenny made 15 appearances in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season

Jonjoe Kenny has signed for Hertha Berlin on a free transfer after rejecting a new contract at Everton.

The 25-year-old defender, who came through Everton's academy, had been offered a new deal to stay at Goodison Park earlier this month.

Kenny joins Hertha Berlin, who finished 16th in the Bundesliga this season and survived only through a relegation play-off, on a three-year deal.

He said: "The club made it clear how much they wanted me."

Kenny added: "I'm pleased to be here. I'm looking forward to playing for this club, seeing the fans and moving to this city."

The former England Under-21 international made 50 appearances for Everton and played 31 times in the Bundesliga during a loan spell to Schalke in the 2019-20 season.

Kenny also spent the latter half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Celtic.

"Jonjoe is a player that will bring some fresh impetus and pace into our game," said Hertha Berlin's sporting director Fredi Bobic.

"He's gained experience in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga, plus he still has the potential to develop further aged just 25."

