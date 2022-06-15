Luke Williams most recently worked as assistant head coach at Championship side Swansea City

New boss Luke Williams says "it would be madness to try to change everything" at Notts County in a bid to end their English Football League exile.

The 41-year-old takes over at Meadow Lane from Ian Burchnall, who last month left for League One side Forest Green.

Notts have reached the play-offs in each of their three seasons in the National League, with Burchnall in charge of two of those promotion bids.

"I hope to build on top of what Ian has already done," said Williams.

Former Swindon Town boss Williams said "there will be slight differences" to how he approaches the game, but said an emphasis will remain on playing possession-based football.

"Ian has done such a good job, it would be madness to try to change everything," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I have a very similar view that it is easier to control the game if you have lots of passing options and you try to find people with time and space to make key passes and key actions in a game.

"The club wants to try to build something and to keep changing everything every two seasons or so makes it hard to progress and build."

Williams said he is excited to be at a club that "has been knocking on door trying to get promoted".

He also said that he is encouraged that club owners Alexander and Christoffer Reedtz are convinced that Notts are "on the right path" and added that the desire of supporters to see the Magpies return to the EFL will help get them there.

"We want fans to have that urgency," Williams said. "That's what creates the atmosphere and what drives the players on, particularly in home games.

"Sure it can be tough for players at times, when fans maybe make them anxious, but I can tell you the players and staff would all prefer to have the fans passionate and wanting us to win, so we accept that."

Chairman Christoffer Reedtz said promotion remains "the big aim" at Notts, but said his and his brother's commitment as owners is not dependent on returning to the EFL.

Williams said he understands that such a pragmatic approach can frustrate fans.

"There are clubs at particular levels that have abundant funds who can gamble more and if they are unsuccessful then they can gamble again and again," he added. "But that can quickly put a club in jeopardy if they don't have the constant backing and are bank rolled year on year.

"We have owners here who have clearly got finances available, but they want to make sure this club is moving forward in a sustainable way while being competitive at the same time."