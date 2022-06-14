Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Stephen Dooley made 44 appearances for Rochdale last season

Harrogate Town have signed midfielder Stephen Dooley on a two-year contract from fellow League Two side Rochdale.

The 30-year-old began his career with Coleraine and had two spells with the club before joining Rochdale in 2018.

He made more than 100 appearances for Dale during his time with the club.

"It was a tough decision to leave Rochdale. I loved my time there, everyone at the club was brilliant to me, but now I want to crack on at Harrogate," he told the club's website.

