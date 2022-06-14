Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Lemonheigh-Evans made more than 120 appearances for Torquay United

Stockport County have signed midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans on a free transfer from Torquay United.

Lemonheigh-Evans, 25, joined Torquay in 2018 and spent successive seasons on loan at the club before signing a permanent deal in 2020.

The attacking midfielder scored 11 goals in 39 appearances for the National League side last season.

Lemonheigh-Evans began his career with Bristol City's academy.

"I'm delighted that Connor has agreed to join the club. He's been a standout player in the National League over the last two to three seasons and was highly sought after this summer," said Stockport manager Dave Challinor.

"His motivation is to now thrive in the EFL, having worked so hard to earn his opportunity."