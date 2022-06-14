Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A3
GermanyGermany5ItalyItaly2

Germany 5-2 Italy: Hansi Flick's side hit five past Azzurri in Nations League

Germany celebrate
Germany had not won in this year's Nations League until hammering Italy

Germany became the first team to score five goals in a game against Italy since 1957 in a Nations League demolition in Monchengladbach.

Hansi Flick's side led 5-0 after 69 minutes through Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan's penalty, Thomas Muller and a quick-fire Timo Werner double.

Wilfried Gnonto, 18, became Italy's youngest ever scorer and Alessandro Bastoni headed in a second.

This was Germany's first competitive win against Italy ever.

The last time Italy conceded so many goals in a game was 65 years ago when they lost 6-1 to Yugoslavia in the Central European International Cup.

Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said: "We are angry, there are no excuses tonight. We have to look each other in the eyes and restart in order to show that this is not the real Italy. We lacked everything tonight.

"We are very sorry for the fans, especially the Italians living in Germany. We all made mistakes tonight. I made a big one and I take responsibility for that."

Germany are unbeaten in 13 games under Flick although this was their first Nations League victory after three draws. They are one point behind group leaders Hungary.

Roberto Mancini's Italy had been unbeaten in the group.

Hungary's 4-0 win over England means the two Euro 2020 finalists conceded a combined nine goals on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Belgium kept the pressure on the Netherlands at the top of Group A4 with a 1-0 win over Poland.

Michy Batshuayi's diving header from Youri Tielemans' cross in the first half proved to be the only goal in Warsaw.

The Netherlands beat Wales 3-2 to stay three points above their rivals.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 16Klostermann
  • 15SüleSubstituted forTahat 87'minutes
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 61mins
  • 3Raum
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forStachat 88'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18HofmannSubstituted forGnabryat 64'minutes
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 75'minutes
  • 19SanéBooked at 82mins
  • 9WernerSubstituted forNmechaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Tah
  • 5Kehrer
  • 7Havertz
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Gnabry
  • 11Nmecha
  • 12Trapp
  • 14Musiala
  • 17Henrichs
  • 20Brandt
  • 22Baumann
  • 23Stach

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 6Calabria
  • 5ManciniSubstituted forScamaccaat 78'minutes
  • 23Bastoni
  • 3SpinazzolaSubstituted forDimarcoat 65'minutes
  • 21FrattesiSubstituted forCaprariat 45'minutes
  • 16Cristante
  • 18Barella
  • 17PolitanoSubstituted forRamos Marchiat 44'minutes
  • 22RaspadoriSubstituted forScalviniat 45'minutes
  • 11Gnonto

Substitutes

  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 4Ramos Marchi
  • 7Caprari
  • 8Esposito
  • 9Scamacca
  • 10Locatelli
  • 12Pessina
  • 13Dimarco
  • 14Gollini
  • 15Acerbi
  • 19Scalvini
  • 20Cragno
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 5, Italy 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 5, Italy 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 5, Italy 2. Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Serge Gnabry.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  8. Post update

    Foul by David Raum (Germany).

  9. Post update

    Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anton Stach (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Anton Stach replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Jonathan Tah replaces Niklas Süle.

  13. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Davide Calabria (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Degnand Wilfried Gnonto.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).

  18. Post update

    Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Leroy Sané (Germany) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine32105147
2Scotland32016426
3R. of Ireland41124314
4Armenia410329-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan431062410
2Slovakia42023306
3Azerbaijan411223-14
4Belarus402214-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands4310116510
2Belgium42119637
3Poland4112510-54
4Wales401358-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Northern Ireland402246-22
4Cyprus402227-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary42117347
2Germany41308536
3Italy412157-25
4England402216-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark43016339
2Croatia421134-17
3Austria41125504
4France402235-22

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia4400102812
2Moldova42116517
3Andorra411236-34
4Liechtenstein400417-60

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel31206515
2Iceland30305503
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey44001401412
2Luxembourg42115417
3Faroe Islands411248-44
4Lithuania4004112-110

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze42206428
2Montenegro42116337
3Finland41125504
4Romania410316-53
View full UEFA Nations League tables

