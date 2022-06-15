Who would you pick for England's World Cup opener?
Last updated on .From the section England
The dust has settled on England's disappointing Nations League window in June - and now some minds will turn towards the World Cup.
Two defeats by Hungary either side of draws with Germany and Italy might actually have muddied Gareth Southgate's selection choices.
England only have two games - against Italy and Germany in the Nations League in September - before the World Cup begins.
So if their tournament opener against Iran was being played tomorrow, who would you pick in your XI?
Would you go with a similar team to this month or throw in new faces like James Maddison?
Have a go here and share with your friends on #bbcfootball.
My England XI to start the World Cup opener against Iran
Select your England XI to start against Iran in the World Cup opener
