Jim McIntyre has been out of management since leaving Dundee in 2019

Jim McIntyre has been appointed Cove Rangers manager.

The 50-year-old former Dundee and Ross County manager replaces Paul Hartley, who joined Hartlepool United earlier this month.

Under Hartley, Cove sealed two promotions in three years and start next term in the Scottish Championship.

"This opportunity has come right out of the blue," McIntyre told the Cove website.

"It's a challenge I'm hugely excited about. Paul Hartley did a brilliant job and I know the club is probably ahead of where it expected to be; it's up to me to build on the successes of the last few years. I'm confident I can do that."

McIntyre, who has appointed Jimmy Boyle as his assistant, won the Scottish League Cup as County boss in 2016, having managed Dunfermline Athletic and Queen of the South. He was most recently in charge at Dens Park, parting company with Dundee in 2019.

Cove start their competitive season in the League Cup first round group stage away to Albion Rovers on 12 July.