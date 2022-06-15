Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Nicky Hayen joined Haverfordwest on an 18-month contract in Decembver 2021

Haverfordwest County manager Nicky Hayen has left the Cymru Premier club to become head coach of Club Brugge's Under-23 side.

The 41-year-old Belgian succeeded Wayne Jones as Bluebirds manager in December 2021.

County were second from bottom when Hayen arrived, but he guided the club to safety.

"I am desperately disappointed to lose Nicky," County chairman Rob Edwards said.

"His achievements and impact on and off the pitch in such a short space of time were remarkable, and justified the faith we showed in him when we appointed him.

"As disappointed as I am to lose Nicky, I fully appreciate his reasoning. None more so than having the opportunity to work for the biggest club in your home country and being so close to your family."

Hayen,who managed Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian Pro League prior to his move to Wales, has has agreed personal terms to become head coach of Club NXT, who play in the second division in Belgium.