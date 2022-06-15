Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Laurence Bassini was the owner of Watford until the summer of 2012

A Birmingham MP has called on the government to block a planned takeover of Birmingham City by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini.

Bassini, 52, is confident of doing a deal for the Championship club.

In a statement made overnight to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Birmingham Sports Holdings confirmed its largest shareholder, Vong Pech, had sold a 21.64% stake in the club.

The statement, however, did not say who the sale was to.

Bassini, who has told BBC Sport he is intent on concluding a deal, has previously served a three-year ban from football and been declared bankrupt twice.

And Shabana Mahmood, the Labour MP for Ladywood, says she does not believe the sale should be sanctioned.

"I am disappointed to read this week that Laurence Bassini is close to sealing a deal to purchase Birmingham City Football Club," said Mahmood.

"For years, Blues fans have watched with devastation as financial and professional mismanagement has driven their beloved club to the brink.

"After meeting with top officials at the club and fans this year, I was hopeful that the club might turn a corner.

"Bassini has a history of bankruptcy, failed takeover bids, and legal action against struggling clubs. His track record is exactly the reason why football needs a strong regulator and a more robust process to decide who can be a club owner or director.

"If the government really wanted to make good on its promise to put football fans first they would step in and stop this deal from happening."