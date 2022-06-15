Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Niall Maher started his career with Bolton Wanderers

Grimsby Town have signed FC Halifax Town defender Niall Maher on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old played 43 times for the Shaymen last season but turned down a new deal with the National League side.

Maher is the Mariners' first signing since they won promotion back to the Football League earlier this month.

"I think he is excited about the prospect of joining us and I am delighted to have him on board," boss Paul Hurst told the club website. external-link

