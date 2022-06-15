Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

David Stockdale made his senior debut for York City in May 2003

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The 36-year-old made 52 appearances last season as the Chairboys reached the League One play-off final, but turned down a new deal.

He started his career with York and has had spells with Fulham, Brighton and Birmingham.

Stockdale is the club's second summer signing after AFC Wimbledon defender Ben Heneghan joined on a free transfer on Tuesday.

The Owls have not disclosed the length of deal that Stockdale has signed.

