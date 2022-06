Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Dean Campbell made eight appearances on loan at Kilmarnock last season

Stevenage have signed Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell on loan for the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old last season helped Kilmarnock to promotion to the Scottish Premiership during a loan spell at Rugby Park.

Campbell, capped by Scotland at various age-group levels, has featured 75 times for Aberdeen since his debut in 2016.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin said "regular first-team football" at Stevenage would be "invaluable" to Campbell.

