Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Matt Lowe is Accrington Stanley's second signing of the summer after they signed Mo Sangare in May

Accrington Stanley have signed forward Matt Lowe on a two-year deal from National League North side Brackley Town.

The 26-year-old has played for Brackley for the past six years after his release by Cambridge United.

"I've had a great six years at Brackley they've been brilliant," he said.

"I set myself goals every season of double figures of goals and assists and I've done that for four seasons so hopefully I can do it again."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.