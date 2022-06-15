Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mahlon Romeo made 190 league appearances for Millwall before joining Portsmouth on loan

Cardiff City have signed defender Mahlon Romeo from Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

Romeo, 26, joins the Bluebirds from their Championship rivals on a three-year deal.

The right-back is a former Milwall team-mate of Cardiff manager Steve Morison.

His final appearance for the club came against Cardiff last August before spending the remainder of the campaign on loan at League One Portsmouth.

A former Gillingham player and Arsenal trainee, Romeo had been a regular under former Cardiff boss Neil Harris at the Den, as well as successor Gary Rowett, before losing his place in the first team.

The son of Soul II Soul frontman Jazzie B, he was part of the Millwall side that won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2017 - in which Morison scored the winner - and has represented Antigua and Barbuda at international level.

Romeo becomes the seventh new signing made by Morison this summer ahead of the former Wales striker's first full season in charge, and arrives on the same day the club signed former Leicester right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell to boost their defensive options.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.