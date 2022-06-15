Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Roche trained with the Republic squad at Abbotstown on Wednesday

Stephanie Roche has earned a recall to the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

Roche, a runner-up in the 2014 Puskas Award, won the last of her 55 caps in 2019 and scored a hat-trick for Peamount United last weekend.

Vera Pauw's team take on the Georgians in Tiblisi on 27 June after going to Turkey for a training camp.

"Stephanie is a fantastic person and a fantastic athlete," said Pauw.

"We've always kept very good contact, I've always explained to her where she stands. I was always honest and she was always honest to me.

"It's a reward for her hard work because she kept working and working that there would be a moment that we needed her again.

"She wanted to keep going and this is a reward for all of her hard work. [She was] always there at the home-based sessions, always there to have extra training, always there at any moment."

Pauw has handed a first call-up to Durham goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon while defender Diane Caldwell returns after missing the draw away to Sweden in April.

The Republic beat Georgia 11-0 when the sides met in the reverse fixture in November. They are currently third in Group A, 11 points behind leaders Sweden and two behind second-placed Finlan, who have played a match more.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham).

Defenders: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne).