James Trafford earned his first England Under-21 call up in May, but is yet to make his debut at that level

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has rejoined League One side Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old made 22 appearances for the Trotters last season after joining the club on loan in January.

Trafford, an England Under-20 international who is yet to make a first-team appearance for City, also featured for Accrington last season.

"He's another important signing for us, who already knows how we work," said Bolton boss Ian Evatt.

"He's a young goalkeeper who's still learning and who will only get better."

