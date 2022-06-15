James Trafford: Manchester City's teenage goalkeeper rejoins Bolton Wanderers
Last updated on .From the section Bolton
Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has rejoined League One side Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old made 22 appearances for the Trotters last season after joining the club on loan in January.
Trafford, an England Under-20 international who is yet to make a first-team appearance for City, also featured for Accrington last season.
"He's another important signing for us, who already knows how we work," said Bolton boss Ian Evatt.
"He's a young goalkeeper who's still learning and who will only get better."
