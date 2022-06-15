Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Hiram Boateng came through Crystal Palace's academy

Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Hiram Boateng on a three-year deal following his release from MK Dons.

The 26-year-old, who started his career with Crystal Palace, made 65 appearances for the Dons in his three seasons with the League One club.

He featured 37 times last term, helping MK Dons reach the League One play-offs.

"I'm someone who knows the league well and knows what it takes to get out of this division, which can be difficult," Boateng told the club website. external-link

Mansfield will be the ninth club Boateng has featured for in a decade, having had spells at Crawley, Plymouth, Bristol Rovers, Northampton and Exeter before joining MK Dons in 2019.

He also had a loan spell at Cambridge during 2020-21, helping the U's earn promotion to League One.

Boateng is the second summer signing made by manager Nigel Clough after the Stags missed out on promotion to League One following their 3-0 League Two play-off final defeat by Port Vale.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders last week joined from Cheltenham Town.

