Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan was wearing a boot on her right foot in late May

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says she is "ready to go" for the start of next month's Euro 2022 finals in England.

Callaghan suffered what was described as "a minor toe injury" during a Women's Premiership game last month.

"I'm at a good place. There will be nothing stop me going to Southampton. That's the mindset I'm in," she said.

"Initially when it happened, it was a big scare but now I can't wait to get across," added the NI skipper.

There was concern over the fitness of the Cliftonville midfielder after she attended her club's win over Glentoran in late May on crutches and in protective footwear.

The Irish FA explained at the time that the 36-year-old was on crutches "to alleviate and protect" the injury as much as possible.

The Euro 2022 finals begin on 6 July.

Northern Ireland's first game at their debut major tournament, which is being hosted by England, is against Norway in Southampton a day later.

Callaghan was instrumental in helping Kenny Shiels' history-making squad qualify for the tournament.

Northern Ireland will be without the injured Caragh Hamilton and Megan Bell for the Euros.

Rangers midfielder Bell has had surgery on an injured hamstring while Glentoran forward Hamilton has also been ruled out after injuring her thigh.